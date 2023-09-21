Take a peek at some of the items on offer at Burt auction this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The auction begins this Saturday, September 23 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Hall, Burt, with viewing on Friday, September 22 from 7-9pm and from 10am on the morning of the sale.

Some of the great items available include pictures, coins, banknotes postcards, old photos, books, ephemera, house contents, antiques and collectables, a cast iron pump, kettle, glue pits, griddle, a Georgian corner cabinet, Parker Knoll chairs, ornaments, a walnut extending table and chairs, stag bedroom suite, fire surround, Slumberland bed and lots lots more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no buyers premium and photos of auction items can be viewed on Burt Auction and Burt Charity events on Facebook.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the items that will be auctioned this weekend.