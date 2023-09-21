Take a peek at some of the items on offer at Burt auction this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
The auction begins this Saturday, September 23 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Hall, Burt, with viewing on Friday, September 22 from 7-9pm and from 10am on the morning of the sale.
Some of the great items available include pictures, coins, banknotes postcards, old photos, books, ephemera, house contents, antiques and collectables, a cast iron pump, kettle, glue pits, griddle, a Georgian corner cabinet, Parker Knoll chairs, ornaments, a walnut extending table and chairs, stag bedroom suite, fire surround, Slumberland bed and lots lots more.
There is no buyers premium and photos of auction items can be viewed on Burt Auction and Burt Charity events on Facebook.
Guest auctioneer will be Gerard Deehan and the Burt, Inch and Fahan parish will receive 20% from the proceeds and monies made from all donated items. If you’re hoping to attend, the Eircode for St Mary’s Hall, Burt is F93EY83.