‘Take five minutes to register to vote’ urges Derry MP

Every four years, the electoral register is expunged as part of the national canvass, and everyone in Northern Ireland is required to re-register to vote, even if you have been registered previously.

Colum Eastwood said: “It is critically important that everyone over the age of 18 takes just five minutes to re-register to vote online. Your vote is your voice in our society, and it is only through collectively making our voices heard at the ballot box that Northern Ireland can change for the better.

“The right to vote was hard-won by the generations before us. Many of our parents and grandparents were baton-charged off the streets for one man, one vote. We owe it to them to ensure that we express our democratic voice and vote to make Northern Ireland a fairer place that delivers for all our citizens. Moreover, voting at the ballot box is the only way to ensure progress on the issues we care about for future generations, whether on climate justice, healthcare or education.

Colum Eastwood

“The process is quick and easy and takes less than five minutes. Make sure to get online and register today.”

Local people were advised at the time that they would have to re-register to be eligible to vote. “If you want to vote in future elections, you must register to vote after 1 July, even if you’ve registered before.”