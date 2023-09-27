Talented Derry artist Tori McNeill’s fifth exhibition Spectrum to open at Millennium Forum

Derry artist Tori McNeill. Her Spectrum exhibition opens on Friday.

The exhibition showcases Tori’s expressive love for colour and how she views the world around her.

Tori was born with a disability and more recently diagnosed with autism all of which have contributed to her artistry.

Tori has always enjoyed art and over the last seven years has been experimenting and exploring the different mediums of acrylics, watercolours and photography.

Tori McNeill with a collection of her work.

“Anything is possible if you set your mind to it. I want people to know that they can achieve their goals no matter what challenges they face,” she said.

In addition to her own artwork, Tori has been facilitating art masterclasses. She loves helping and encouraging others to express their creativity through art.

Paul Mason, General Manager at the Forum, said: “The Millennium Forum is thrilled to collaborate with the talented local artist, Tori Macneill, for the launch of her exhilarating exhibition, Spectrum.

"We are truly delighted that our beautiful piazza will serve as the canvas to showcase Tori's vibrant and captivating artwork.

"This collaboration allows us to enhance the overall experience for our valued customers who visit for performances, offering an opportunity for artistic engagement and enriching their time spent in this great venue.

"We believe Tori's exhibition will add a dynamic and inspiring dimension to the cultural tapestry of our venue, creating a synergy between performing arts and visual arts that is sure to resonate with our audience.