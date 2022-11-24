Talented Lifford youngster Kris Friel to appear before massive The Late Late Toy Show audience
A talented young musician from Lifford is to appear before a massive television audience during ‘The Late Late Toy Show’.
The Donegal-native is a a graduate of the Nerve Centre’s Music Hothouse, a five-day programme which offers young people aged 11–18 a chance to gain experience in the creative industries.
The Nerve Centre sent a message of congratulations ahead of Kris’ big gig.
"Our very own Music Hothouse alumni, eleven-year-old Kris Friel from Lifford has been chosen from thousands of applications to appear on RTÉ’s The Late Late Toy Show!
Most Popular
“We wish Kris the best of luck and can't wait to watch him perform,” the Magazine Street hub tweeted.
The Nerve Centre programme has been a veritable conveyor belt of talent. Past participants include Hannah Richardson, lead singer of Cherym, Multi-instrumentalist, ROE, and Paul Connolly, lead singer of The Wood Burning Savages.
The Hothouse programme is free. For more information visit: www.nervecentre.org/creative-learning/project-4