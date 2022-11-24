News you can trust since 1772
Talented Lifford youngster Kris Friel to appear before massive The Late Late Toy Show audience

A talented young musician from Lifford is to appear before a massive television audience during ‘The Late Late Toy Show’.

By Kevin Mullan
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 10:17am

The Donegal-native is a a graduate of the Nerve Centre’s Music Hothouse, a five-day programme which offers young people aged 11–18 a chance to gain experience in the creative industries.

The Nerve Centre sent a message of congratulations ahead of Kris’ big gig.

"Our very own Music Hothouse alumni, eleven-year-old Kris Friel from Lifford has been chosen from thousands of applications to appear on RTÉ’s The Late Late Toy Show!

“We wish Kris the best of luck and can't wait to watch him perform,” the Magazine Street hub tweeted.

The Nerve Centre programme has been a veritable conveyor belt of talent. Past participants include Hannah Richardson, lead singer of Cherym, Multi-instrumentalist, ROE, and Paul Connolly, lead singer of The Wood Burning Savages.

The Hothouse programme is free. For more information visit: www.nervecentre.org/creative-learning/project-4

Young Kris Friel who will be appearing on The Late Late Toy Show
Donegal