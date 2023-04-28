With 13 years of experience in 5 branches across Derry and Donegal, Tank and Skinny’s will open their newest café in the Guildhall. With around 100 staff already employed by the company, there are set to be a further 15 jobs created with the opening Guildhall branch.

Co-owner Ed Doherty (Skinny), who runs the business with his brother Shane (Tank), said: “Right from the start, we’ve always had a love for the city and it’s people, but we could never find the right place for expansion in the city. That was before we saw the tender was up for the Guildhall premises and we applied, before finding out last week we were successful.

“We’re really excited for the experience we can bring to Derry. We’ll have both a breakfast and lunch menu available.

Tank and Skinny's to open new premises in the Guildhall.

“Speaking to the council, they have told us about plans to further pedestrianise the surrounding area. This will be great for tourists who are maybe only stopping for 30 minutes, and it gives us a chance to show them what Derry is about with a nice coffee and bite to eat.”