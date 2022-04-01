Taoiseach urged to continue supporting NW during Derry visit

At a meeting of the North West Regional Development Group in the Guildhall, the Irish premier heard of the collaborative cross border approach to regional growth.

The meeting was led by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, and An Leas-Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Martin McDermott.

The event heard about initiatives between both councils and their strategic partners in the region and in central government to deliver economic growth and investment, environmental, social and community cohesion for the region.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the Guildhall with, on left, Councillor Martin McDermott, An Leas-Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council and Alderman Graham Warke, Mayor, Derry & Strabane Council.

The meeting allowed the group to directly discuss with the Taoiseach and officials of the Irish Government a range of regional priorities for the region and a range of options for scaling up co-operation and development work between local and central government on both sides of the border.

Delegates attending the meeting heard that, with the Irish Government’s continued support and working within the framework of North South Co-operation, the cross-border North West City Region has the potential to drive innovation, create jobs and become a net contributor to a sustainable and balanced regional economy on the island of Ireland.

The meeting was also an opportunity to see the wide-ranging benefits of the North West Development Fund on some local companies, including Fleming Agri, in Newbuildings, and MMG, from Killybegs, with showcases on the tangible benefits they have experienced in furthering their plans for growth and connecting to new markets both at home and abroad.

The importance of City of Derry Airport and the need for better connectivity between Derry and Dublin was also reiterated while Mr Martin was also reminded of the need to enhance university and third level education provision, including the improvement of job and skills opportunities.

An Taoiseach Micheal Martin is welcomed to the Guildhall by Alderman Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council and Councillor Martin McDermott, Leas Cathaoirleach, Donegal County Council and members of the North West Regional Development Group. Picture Martin McKeown. 01.04.22

Mayor Graham Warke said the meeting was hugely significant: “It was really good to see the Taoiseach visit the city and meet with the group to hear about our success to date in working collaboratively to resource and co-ordinate activities that are helping the region to meet its full potential as a net contributor to the economy in both jurisdictions. The meeting was important in illustrating the strong working relationship we have built and the long-term commitment to working together to ensure this region grows and thrives,” added the Mayor.

Councillor Martin McDermott commented: “The meeting today was hugely positive in providing the Taoiseach with a range of positive case studies and examples of successful collaborative working. It also allowed us to discuss in detail the range of opportunities that are available to central and local governments, working through the mechanism of the North West Strategic Growth Partnership, to take forward a shared approach to inclusive and sustainable growth, economic development and social wellbeing for the entire NW City region. We believe that this mechanism works and with continued Government support it can really help us achieve our full potential.”

Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Kelpie, said the meeting was important in highlighting the existing shared goals and partnership working arrangements between the two Councils.

He said: “We emphasised to An Taoiseach that, in everything we do, there is collaboration on a cross regional basis. Whether it is in education, business or tourism, the two Councils and Government are working collaboratively to ensure what we achieve is sustainable and brings benefits and opportunity to everyone.”