Tayto Fright Bites named official snack partner of Derry Halloween Carnival Parade

Tayto has joined forces with Derry Halloween to provide a packet of Tayto Fright Bites for almost 800 volunteers who will take part in the Halloween Carnival Parade on October 31st.
By Staff Reporter
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:23 BST
Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, Mr Tayto, Green Skeleton and Elly Hunter, Marketing Director, Tayto.

Elly Hunter, Marketing Director of Tayto said: “Limited edition Tayto Fright Bites are only available in the run up to Halloween so we thought they would make the perfect snack to keep the Carnival Parade volunteers going throughout the colourful festivities.

“Tayto Fright Bites, which are salt and vinegar flavoured, have been selling fast across Northern Ireland in the run up to Halloween. You could say that it’s love at first bite for Tayto fans.

“We hear that this year’s festival will be packed with folklore, history, fabulous illuminations, aerial performance, pyrotechnics and music, so we hope everyone has a spooktacular time. Everyone at Tayto would like to wish the organisers a wickedly good event.”

Mr Tayto, Elly Hunter, Marketing Director, Tayto, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, and Green Skeleton.Mr Tayto, Elly Hunter, Marketing Director, Tayto, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, and Green Skeleton.
Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, said: “I was delighted to meet Mr Tayto today and show him around the City. He was very impressed and when I told him about our world-famous Halloween celebrations, he promised to swap the tricks for treats and send some special Fright Bites to share with all the participants in this year’s Halloween Carnival Parade. We are so looking forward to the celebrations and I want to extend my thanks to Tayto for supporting this year’s festival.”

Visit www.tayto.com to find out more about Northern Ireland’s favourite crisps. For more information on this year’s parade visit www.derryhalloween.com.

