‘Tea and Tunes for Caitlin’ takes place in the Halfway House, Tooban, this Sunday, October 9 from 3-6pm and there will be lots of live music, song and dance coupled with a cup of tea and some delicious home-made bakes.

The ‘tunes’ will be mainly Irish traditional, with some folk and singing and they also hope to have some Irish dancers on the day. ‘Tea and Tunes for Caitlin’ is being organised by Edel McLaughlin, Roisin Harrigan (McGrory) and Maria Barron.

Anyone who would like to provide sandwiches, cakes or bakes for the event can leave them at the main hall at the Halfway House from 1-3pm on the day, with all donations very much appreciated.

Caitlin Strain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine-year-old Caitlin, from Burnfoot, is currently receiving treatment for a brain tumour in Texas, which she commenced on August 31.

Her family sought help in America after they received ‘devastating news’ following the young girl’s most recent MRI.

A number of fundraising events have been taking place in recent weeks, with more organised for the weeks ahead.

Her uncle, Fabian Gibson, recently told the Journal how his beloved niece is the ‘most beautiful, kind-hearted and caring child.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tea and Tunes for Caitlin.

“She loves music, animals and especially the family dog, Bella. She mostly loves being around people, especially her family and friends.’

You can keep up to date with all fundraising events on the Facebook group ‘Caitlin’s Treatment in America.’