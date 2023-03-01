News you can trust since 1772
Tea Dance and Cabaret to be held in Burt near Derry for Earthquake Victims

A Tea Dance and Cabaret will be held in An Grianán Hotel in Burt to raise money Trócaire’s appeal for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 4:30pm

The Tea Dance and Cabaret will be held on Mother’s Day, Sunday March 19 and tickets cost £10 on the door. Entertainment will be provided by the Phil Wilson Band and everyone is welcome for a great day’s entertainment with refreshments, all for a good cause.

For more information, contact Liam Bradley on 07707 166717.

ALEPPO, SYRIA - FEBRUARY 28: A child watches as Jasmine, 23 years old, paints amidst the rubble in the city of Jindires on February 28, 2023 near Aleppo, Syria. Jasmine lives in Afrin, a city near Jindires. Her paintings will be sold at auction with the proceeds to be donated to help the earthquake victims. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey in the early hours of February 6, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. According to locals, almost 1,400 people died, and the city was badly damaged due to the earthquake. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and has killed more than 40,000 people. (Photo by Abdulmonam Eassa/Getty Images)
