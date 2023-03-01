Tea Dance and Cabaret to be held in Burt near Derry for Earthquake Victims
A Tea Dance and Cabaret will be held in An Grianán Hotel in Burt to raise money Trócaire’s appeal for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 4:30pm
The Tea Dance and Cabaret will be held on Mother’s Day, Sunday March 19 and tickets cost £10 on the door. Entertainment will be provided by the Phil Wilson Band and everyone is welcome for a great day’s entertainment with refreshments, all for a good cause.
For more information, contact Liam Bradley on 07707 166717.