Techno DJ Alan Fitzpatrick confirmed to headline in Derry with Project X after reschedule
Project X was set to bring techno DJ Alan Fitzpatrick to headline their third event on December 7, but was forced to try and reschedule in Storm Darragh’s wake.
The event organisers announced the cancellation of the night in a social media post but also said they aimed to reschedule with Alan Fitzpatrick’s team.
In a recent social media post, Project X stated: “We have been working closely with Alan’s team to bring a new date as soon as possible. We do not want people who were excited to see him having to wait months. So we are glad to let you know that Alan Fitzpatrick will be coming to Derry on Saturday January 18 and the event will be moved to a City Centre venue. Thanks for your continued support and patience.”
The venue for the night has yet to be confirmed.
Originally, the techno DJ was to perform in Storas Burnfoot, with an 800-capacity warehouse, where Project X held its first event. Project X was aiming to bring the techno DJ back to the north west since his last performance in 2019, when Alan Fitzpatrick headlined ‘We Are Together Festival’ in Ebrington Square.
Event organiser Conor Lynch, also known as Subtrax, from Project X said before the event that Alan Fitzpatricks performance was to be “a milestone for me and Project X.”
Acts set to support Fitzpatrick were Project X members, Subtrax, Cian McFeely and Glasgow DJ, DOCO.
You can follow Project X here: https://www.instagram.com/projectxraves/
