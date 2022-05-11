Teen witness tells murder trial he was ‘very, very scared’

The late Karol Kelly.

Brothers Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23), both of Grafton Street, and Michael Dunlop (21), of Fern Park in Derry, are all charged with the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry on March 4, 2018.

Dunlop is further charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Kelly and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on the same date by attempting to conceal knives.

The witness told the court that, on the night in question, he had been out with a friend and, afterwards, they had gone to the Andersons’ house.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said he had been there a short time when two men entered and ‘started attacking Sean and Gary Anderson.’

The man said he initially believed it was a joke but, then, ‘panicked’ and curled up in a ball.

The court heard that, after a short time, the young man ended up alone in the room with his friend and the two of them ran out the back to try to get away.

The witness said that, as he and his friend ran out into the street, they saw the body of one of the men who had earlier entered the house.

Under cross-examination by Brian McCartney QC, for Sean Anderson, the witness agreed that he had been ‘very, very scared’.

He agreed that he was afraid the two men would return and assault him and his friend.

The court has previously heard the prosecution believes an altercation had taken place after Karol Kelly and another man had gone to the house in Grafton Street to confront the Anderson brothers.