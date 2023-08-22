Teenage boy assaulted in the Waterside area of Derry
Police in Derry City and Strabane are appealing for witnesses following a report of assault on a teenage boy in the Eskaheen View area of the Waterside on Monday, 21st August around 8.30pm.
“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting 295 of 22/08/23. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”