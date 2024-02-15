Teenage Kicks turns 45: Undertones celebrate milestone with the Mayor in Derry
Band members Billy Doherty and Michael Bradley joined the Mayor in a private meeting alongside Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy, who proposed the reception at a Full Council meeting in 2023.
It comes just weeks after a new mural celebrating the Derry band was unveiled in the city centre.
Mayor Logue said she was delighted to welcome some of the band into the Parlour to mark their hugely successful career.
“Teenage Kicks has become synonymous with Derry and I am so proud to celebrate the 45th anniversary of it’s release with Billy and Michael today by welcoming them into the Mayor’s Parlour and honouring them with this small presentation.
"I’d like to wish them a huge good luck as they set off on tour next month, travelling all over Europe, with an remarkable catalogue of music which their fans will be glad to hear,” Mayor Logue said.