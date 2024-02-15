News you can trust since 1772

Teenage Kicks turns 45: Undertones celebrate milestone with the Mayor in Derry

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Patricia Logue has hosted a private reception for members of popular Derry band, The Undertones, to mark the 45th anniversary of their iconic debut release, Teenage Kicks.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:52 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 15:59 GMT
Band members Billy Doherty and Michael Bradley joined the Mayor in a private meeting alongside Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy, who proposed the reception at a Full Council meeting in 2023.

It comes just weeks after a new mural celebrating the Derry band was unveiled in the city centre.

Mayor Logue said she was delighted to welcome some of the band into the Parlour to mark their hugely successful career.

Mayor Patricia Logue with Billy Doherty and Michael Bradley from The Undertones at a reception in the Guildhall for the band to mark the recent 45th anniversary of the release of their debut single 'Teenage Kicks'. The reception was proposed by Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy (right).Mayor Patricia Logue with Billy Doherty and Michael Bradley from The Undertones at a reception in the Guildhall for the band to mark the recent 45th anniversary of the release of their debut single 'Teenage Kicks'. The reception was proposed by Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy (right).
Mayor Patricia Logue with Billy Doherty and Michael Bradley from The Undertones at a reception in the Guildhall for the band to mark the recent 45th anniversary of the release of their debut single 'Teenage Kicks'. The reception was proposed by Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy (right).
“Teenage Kicks has become synonymous with Derry and I am so proud to celebrate the 45th anniversary of it’s release with Billy and Michael today by welcoming them into the Mayor’s Parlour and honouring them with this small presentation.

"I’d like to wish them a huge good luck as they set off on tour next month, travelling all over Europe, with an remarkable catalogue of music which their fans will be glad to hear,” Mayor Logue said.

