Terrorism Investigation Unit conducting search in Strabane
Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, assisted by uniform colleagues from Derry City and Strabane, are conducting a search in the Evish Road area of Strabane on Wednesday, January 11.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Detective Inspector O'Flaherty said: "The search is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the new IRA.
"It is a continued demonstration of our commitment to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans."
Anyone with information in relation to the New IRA is urged to contact police on 101 or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/