Detective Inspector O'Flaherty said: "The search is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the new IRA.

"It is a continued demonstration of our commitment to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information in relation to the New IRA is urged to contact police on 101 or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/