The 45 most important films of all time according to the Catholic Church

By Kevin Mullan
Published 15th Jul 2025, 14:53 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 14:56 BST
Thirty years ago the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Social Communications compiled a list of what it described as some of the most important films in cinema.

The occasion was the centenary of the public screening of La Sortie de l'Usine Lumière à Lyon (Workers Leaving The Lumière Factory in Lyon) by film pioneers Augustus and Louis Lumière at the Society for the Development of the National Industry in Paris.

Sorted under three categories ‘religion’, ‘values’ and ‘art’, the 45-film list features some of the best pictures of all time.

The earliest film included in the list is Lucien Nonguet’s Vie et Passion du Christ (Life and Passion of the Christ). The last work included is Steven Spielberg’s 1993 historical drama Schindler's List.

Otherwise the list runs the entire gamut of cinema from Hollywood blockbusters to arthouse masterpieces.

Andrei Tarkovsky's eponymous biography of the Russian iconographer Andrei Rublev (1969) is included under the category 'religion'.

1. Andrei Rublev

Louis Malle's Au revoir les enfants (Goodbye, Children) (1987) focuses on a French priest and schoolteacher's efforts to shelter Jewish children from the Nazis. It was included under the 'values' category.

2. Au revoir les enfants

Stanley Kubrick's epic science fiction film 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) makes the list under the 'art' category.

3. 2001: A Space Odyssey

Gabriel Axel's 1987 Danish drama Babette's Gæstebud (Babette's Feast) set in western Jutland makes the list in the 'religion' category.

4. Babette's Gæstebud (Babette's Feast)

