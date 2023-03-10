The deputation outlined the work they are doing to raise awareness of the need for the road to be prioritised and delivered for the people of the west before elected members unanimously supported a proposal to reiterate council’s support for the A5 project and for the Enough is Enough campaign calling for the infrastructural project to go ahead.

Niall McKenna, Chair of the Enough is Enough Lives Lost On The A5 campaign informed the Governance and Strategic Planning Committee that the campaign was started following the death of talented GAA footballer John Rafferty. The 21-year old was a senior member of the Killyclogher GAA club and a Tyrone Under-20 and Minor footballer who sadly died on the A5 after a crash on October 5, 2022.

Mr McKenna outlined some statistics saying: “The dual carriageway from Aughnacloy to Derry was approved by the Assembly in July 2007, nearly 16 years ago.

The A5 (file picture)

“There have been 44 deaths on that road since that road was approved. It has been subjected to successful challenges, which has delayed it and the current committee planning appeal we believe is going to resume in May.

“Those statistics, and I hate to call it statistics – it’s 44 deaths, that’s 44 houses and homes that are devastated by the loss of a loved one. That’s an average of three a year or one every four months.”

Mr McKenna explained why Tyrone GAA got involved with the campaign.

He said: “For those who don’t know, our headquarters are in Garvaghy which is halfway between Ballygawley and Omagh, so we’re right back in the middle of the road. It’s probably inevitable that if this continues that sometime we’re going to bring a young person or an older person to their death. They’re going to come to us for training or an older person will be coming to a meeting and the reality of that is that statistically it’s inevitable that somebody will die either coming to us or leaving us, that’s quite a horrific thought.

Sinn Féin Colr. Ruairí McHugh.

“I suppose we also believe that we’re a fairly big community organisation in the area and we should probably use our influence here to try and protect our membership. Our message is very simple, we aren’t prepared to tolerate the status quo any more.”

The group emphasised the point that whilst it has its origins in Tyrone GAA, the issue is much larger than Tyrone and the GAA with Mr McKenna adding: “This road will not discriminate, it will kill you regardless of what sport you follow or none. It’s a horrific thought to be honest that there’s somebody dying needlessly, we would argue, every four months on average.

“Our message is very simple, we’re an advocacy group for the delivery of the promise of July 2007, which was a dual carriageway from Aughnacloy to Derry and that’s very simply what we’re demanding.”

Brendan Hurl made it very clear the onus was on the councillors to put pressure on the powers that be to ensure the A5 is built, calling for all parties to be emphatic and endorse the campaign.

Campaign poster.

He said: “I’m pointing out to you fairly emphatically that it’s your job as part of your remit. You’re a part of government and we need the A5 built. It is incumbent upon you as elected representatives of this council area, an area in which the A5 falls, to get the road built.”

Addressing the deputation, Sinn Féin Colr Ruairí McHugh said ‘one death is one death too many on this road’, warning that the delays have added £400 million to the original price for what the A5 road would have cost the taxpayer.”

Colr McHugh made a proposal that ‘council reiterates its support for the A5 project and for the Enough is Enough campaign calling for the infrastructural project to go ahead’.

SDLP Colr Steven Edwards added his support stating: “For me and for the SDLP the A5 is the most dangerous road on the island of Ireland and looking at the most recent statistics I have from the Department, the road upgrade will save 2,733 accidents resulting in 36 fewer fatalities, 442 fewer serious injuries and over 3,000 fewer minor injuries.

“For me the cost doesn’t matter, this road needs to happen, it will save countless lives and countless families from being bereaved. There’s too many young people dying on this road and it’s ripping the heart out of local communities.”

Having seconded Colr McHugh’s proposal, Colr Raymond Barr said: “This project has been delayed for far too long and at a fatal cost to human life.”

Acknowledging Mr Hurl’s comments SDLP Colr Brian Tierney stated: “You’re right, by the way, it’s our job and MLAs’ job and other people’s job to try and get this project started on the ground and make this road safe.”

Offering his party’s support, UUP Alderman Derek Hussey addressed the deputation stating: “You’re here because of a promise, a broken promise that was made 60 years ago.

“I remember when the railway line was being torn up and the promise of that time was that there was to be a dual carriage ring road around Northern Ireland and the Stormont government of the time took it as far as Dungannon and Ballymena and shame on them for it was a promise that was broken to the people of the West.”

Speaking of the urgency to have the A5 built, People Before Profit Colr Shaun Harkin called for the upgrade to be carried out in conjunction with the development of the rail network.

Bringing the debate to a close, Brendan Hurl speaking on behalf of the deputation commented: “When this was first muted, the indicative costs were £550 million. The most recent estimate is now up to £1.6 billion.

“We’re very determined people, we will not be stopped, we will ensure that we will go anywhere and everywhere and speak to anybody to ensure that this road is built.”

The proposal passed with unanimous support.

Gillian Anderson