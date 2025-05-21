The Big Fix in Derry’s Rath Mor centre aims to give old household items a new lease of life

Take your broken household items to the Rath Mor Business Centre on Saturday, May 24, to give them a new lease of life during the BIG FIX event.

The day will also feature a special community celebration for BIG FIX’s third anniversary, with music, food, entertainment and interactive activities.

People are invited to bring along broken and unloved items and will have the opportunity to learn some useful new skills, from wiring a plug to mending breakages in the toy hospital.

Looking ahead to the event, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, encouraged people to go along. “Repair and Share Foyle are doing a wonderful job breathing new life into old items, and I want to thank them for their positive work over the past three years in teaching people to repair and reuse.

“We are all guilty of just disposing of old household appliances and things that seem a bit past their sell-by date. But with a bit of TLC they can be made good as new, saving money and helping to reduce the amount being thrown away. It’s a win win for everyone and I hope to see everyone at Saturday's event in Rath Mor.”

Repair and Share Foyle is just one of almost 70 Repair Cafés across the UK taking part in The BIG FIX 2025 campaign. The campaign has grown into a national movement to reduce waste, and also bring communities together to work towards a more sustainable future.

Caroline McGuinness-Brooks, Managing Director of Repair & Share Foyle, said: "This weekend's BIG FIX repair café is another great opportunity to come along, choose repair over disposal and learn some new skills - it's also our 3rd birthday so we're promising cake!"

Organisers encourage visitors to bring items like small pieces of furniture, electricals, clothing, toys, and tools for sharpening, and their team of volunteer fixers will do their best to repair them on the spot — while sharing tips to help people mend things for themselves in the future.

The Big Fix will run from 10am – 1pm on Saturday May 24 at Repair and Share Foyle, Rath Mor Business Park.