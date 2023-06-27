The brothers-in-law providing a 'Ubiquitous' experience in Buncrana restaurant named as a 'Rising Star'

In that short time, the two brothers-in-law have not only impressed customers with their menu, service and delicious cocktails, they have also been named as a ‘Rising Star’ in the recent prestigious Yes Chef awards.

It has been a whirlwind few months for the pair, who are enjoying welcoming guests through the door.

Christy, a Buncrana native, had not long returned to his hometown after 20+ years in Los Angeles California, where he still owns a bar and restaurant called ‘The Ordinarie.’ One of the original McGrory’s of Culdaff family, in which he worked since he was ‘knee high,’ he also worked in Derry’s Dungloe Bar, and other local establishments. Bob, who is married to Christy’s sister, had been managing the Railway Tavern, having previously worked and managed numerous, well-known establishments in Ireland such as Dublin’s Cafe en Seine, Sam’s and the Morrison hotel along with Cork’s famous ‘Oyster Tavern.’

Christy Caldwell and Bob Kriva.

When the opportunity to take over the Ubiquitous came up, they knew they couldn’t turn it down. Christy tells the Journal how they started off on a great footing, as previous owner Stephen McDaid had ‘done a brilliant job during his years at the helm’.

But the duo, with their years of hospitality experience wanted to make their own mark on the restaurant and that they did, having impressed the judges of the ‘Yes Chef’ awards to win the Ulster Rising Star award and the overall national accolade.

"It wasn’t really my intention to jump back into the hospitality game straight away when I came home,’ said Christy. "But, we couldn’t see the Ubiquitous close and we also felt that Buncrana has amazing potential as a food town. We both had the experience and thought we’d combine heads and open a somewhat casual restaurant, with great food, wine and cocktails.”

The duo wanted to create a restaurant where guests are just as comfortable celebrating a special occasion as they are walking in off the street for lunch or a coffee. On any given week, they could see a group of people in for a birthday meal, a local worker grabbing some lunch or friends in for some wine and cocktails.

The restaurant was delighted to win the 'Rising Star' award.

The menu combines both the traditional and the new – classic roasts, fish and chips, Irish breakfasts and sandwiches are on offer alongside Asian Beef Salad, Stuffed Spicy Eggplant and Grapefruit and Peanut Rayu Salad.

Both Bob and Christy have a ‘front of house’ background with a focus on cocktails. They wanted to provide a great cocktail menu along with the lengthy wine list. Both offerings have been huge hits so far. The menu uses many local products and is ‘always evolving to meet the needs’ of their guests.

As far as keeping the restaurant name, Christy said: “Wherever you go you’ll meet people from Buncrana. If you look up the definition of Ubiquitous it very much sums this up, “present, appearing, or found everywhere.”

“I love that and we wanted to keep honouring this by adding some of the flavours from the varied parts of the globe that Buncrana people call home while holding on to some of the traditional local styles of dining.”

One of the many delights on the menu.

They were over the moon to win the Rising Star award and even more so that so many establishments in the north west also won accolades.