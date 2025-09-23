The Grand Pianist Competition from Translink returns to Derry

Derry is set to feature in the Grand Pianist roadshow competition from Translink, aiming to capture local talent across transport stations throughout the country.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Translink said that after capturing the imagination of people across Northern Ireland in its debut year, this year’s competition — which marks the first anniversary of Belfast Grand Central Station — promises to be even bigger, celebrating connection, championing local talent, and creating musical moments in stations across the region.

Amateur pianists of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in The Grand Pianist Competition. Live regional heats will be held across Northern Ireland's transport hubs, featuring a touring concert piano..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The journey will culminate in a Grand Final at Belfast Grand Central Station in November 2025.

L-R: Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, Grace Smith, GRAND Pianist 2024 Finalist, Matthew Owens, GRAND Pianist Head Judge.

Returning as Head Judge is Matthew Owens - a renowned conductor, composer, pianist, and organist with more than 30 years of experience, who will once again lead the search for Northern Ireland’s standout pianists. He will be joined by a special guest judge at the Grand Final to crown this year’s winner.

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, commented: “Last year, The Grand Pianist captured the imagination of people right across Northern Ireland. This year, as we mark the 1st anniversary of Belfast Grand Central Station opening, we’re excited to build on that momentum.

“The competition is about people, connections, and shared experiences. Belfast Grand Central Station has become a community hub in its first year, and this competition is the perfect way to celebrate, by bringing music, joy, and talent into the heart of the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to invite everyone to take part, whether you’re playing in the heats, cheering on a performer, or stopping to enjoy a musical moment on your journey.”

The Grand Pianist roadshow will call at Lanyon Place, Belfast, Newry Bus Station, North-West Transport Hub, Bangor Bus & Rail Station and Coleraine Bus and Rail Centre.

Reflecting on the competition, Head Judge Matthew Owens commented: “It was inspiring last year to uncover such a breadth of local talent. I’m delighted to return for 2025 as we celebrate one year of this remarkable station. I look forward to hearing from pianists of all ages and abilities who are ready to share their passion and creativity with audiences across Northern Ireland.”

The North-West Transport Hub will host The Grand Pianist Competition in Derry on October 10, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

To enter the competition: https://www.translink.co.uk/grand-pianist