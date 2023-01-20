The photograph was taken on Tuesday morning by Anthony, who is originally from Eglinton and lives in Moville with his wife, Jacqueline, who hails from the town.

When the Journal asked on our Facebook page for readers to send in their snow pictures, Anthony decided to send his in. Journal editor Brendan McDaid was so impressed by the unusual sight of three robins in the snow he shared it as a ‘standalone’ on the page. It quickly went viral and at the time of writing, it has over 28,000 likes, 1,400 comments, 1,700 shares and a reach of almost 690,000 people.

There are comments from people all over the world and gorgeous stories outlining just how much robins mean to people.

On left, the photograph of the three robins in the snow, snapped by Anthony Craig and on right, Anthony pictured with a robin resting on his hand.

A delighted Anthony said he can’t quite believe the reaction and revealed that he and Jacqueline feed the birds on Moville Green every single morning.

In fact, around six or seven robins usually await their breakfast each day, as well as blackbirds and other species around Moville Green.

Anthony disclosed how it all began during the ‘bad snow’ of 2010 when the ground was completely frozen over.

"I would do a bit of video and take photos. At that time, I had a bit of cheese in my hand and a robin came over and landed in my hand. They love mozzarella cheese and since then, we’ve been feeding the robins and other birds every morning.”

Three robins waiting on their breakfast at Moville Green on Thursday morning, Picture: Anthony Craig

Anthony now buys the cheese in Dunnes Stores in Ballymagroarty and bought 10 bags earlier this week to feed to his feathered friends.

"When we go over the path, you’ll see blackbirds and thrushes and there are maybe six or seven robins there every morning. We have a wee black dog and he has a blue collar with lights on it. They know us coming every morning. They go behind us and in front of us and wait on their food.”

Anthony said he and Jacqueline ‘just love’ the birds and worry when they’re away and can’t get down to feed them.

"If you miss a morning you feel bad, thinking they’d be waiting on you. People say it’s unusual to see so many robins together and at times they would chase each other away. But, in these frosty mornings, they’re starving so they’re not as bad, as they are waiting on something to eat.”

Two robins on a fence, photographed by Anthony Craig.

Anthony said he and Jacqueline get as much back from the robins as they give to them.

"It’s so beautiful when you go down there and dawn is breaking and the birds are singing, It would do your heart good.”

Anthony told how he has a ‘good camera’ but on Tuesday morning, decided to just take his mobile phone.

He saw the birds waiting on their breakfast and decided to snap a picture. in fact, in some other pictures, there is a fourth robin sitting a bit away from the other three.

Another one of Anthony's stunning pictures.

Anthony has shared some more pictures with the Journal, showing his interactions with the robins in recent years, as well as a picture of three robins waiting for their breakfast on Thursday morning.

