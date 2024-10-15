The Henry Girls. Photo: Y-Control Photography.

Donegal sister trio, The Henry Girls, are returning back home to Malin this weekend for a very special concert.

Presented by Earagail Arts Festival, the popular folk group will celebrate the launch of their album, A Time To Grow, surrounded by family, friends and fans in Malin Town Hall this Saturday, October 19 at 8pm.

The Henry Girls are renowned for their captivating harmonies and innovative musical arrangements and with the harp as their signature instrument, they evoke the soul of Celtic tradition while infusing it with a modern edge.

The new album showcases sisters Karen, Lorna and Joleen’s exceptional talent and has been earning widespread acclaim, with Hot Press Magazine describing it as simply stunning.

Lorna Henry said: “It’s so special for us to be finally celebrating the launch of this album at home. We are very proud to be from Malin, it’s a wonderful place with a great community and a lot of our family are here.

“A lot of the themes on this album are about home, especially one that I wrote with Ry Cavanaugh called Leaving Dublin about coming back to Inishowen.

“And then just to be able to play to an audience that is filled with friends and family is something that is so special for us.”

Nominated for a coveted RTÉ Folk Award this year, The Henry Girls‘ music resonates with audiences worldwide and with each performance, The Henry Girls enchant, entertain and inspire listeners.

Lorna said: “We went on a tour of England which was lovely, performing in three different places that we have never been to before. Playing to new audiences and going to new places is just brilliant.”

At the end of this month, The Henry Girls will be flying to North America for a three-week tour of the United States and Canada.

“This year the focus was a lot on festivals, but we things are going to get busy again now with our tour of America and Canada.

“We have been to the US several times, but we‘re going to places we have never been to before like Austin and Seattle and returning to places like Calgary and Edmonton.

“We are playing lots of Irish Cultural Centres so will be playing to lots of Irish audiences, but also looking forward to new ones.”

2025 also shaping up to be another busy year for The Henry Girls, will tours of Germany and the US already set, as well as a sold-out Home with The Henry Girls residency during Earagail Arts Festival and other Irish dates.

Lorna said: “We will probably get some new music out there too as we’ve been working on things so that is something else to look forward to.”

Earagail Arts Festival presents The Henry Girls & Friends in Malin Town Hall on Saturday, October 19 at 8pm. To book your tickets, please visit the Earagail Arts Festival site on www.eaf.ie

Earagail Arts Festival is kindly supported by Donegal County Council, The Arts Council / An Chomhairle Ealaíon & Wild Atlantic Way.