This summer, the historic town of Raphoe in County Donegal is at the heart of an exciting community-driven archaeological project aimed at uncovering the long-lost early Christian monastery of St. Eunan.

Spearheaded by Raphoe Community in Action and funded by Donegal County Council’s Culture and Creativity Team under the Creative Ireland Initiative, 'The Hunt for Eunan’s Monastery' invites locals to rediscover their ancient roots through exploration, education, and art.

Mary Harte, chairperson of the community group, describes the project as an "exciting challenge" and an opportunity for residents to engage directly with their heritage.

“The Gaelic name for Raphoe, Rath Bhoth, means ‘enclosure of the huts’, likely referring to the cells and walls of the early monastery. We want people to embrace this history, look at the world around them with fresh eyes, and maybe even uncover something extraordinary.”

Already, children from St. Eunan’s NS and Raphoe Central have contributed imaginative artworks depicting what they think the original monastery may have looked like. The public will also have the opportunity to participate directly by photographing old ruins, stone walls, and other features of interest to be featured in a Heritage Week exhibition this August.

A public seminar at the Suile Centre, located behind the Volt House in Raphoe’s Diamond, is scheduled for Saturday, July 19 at 2pm. Free and open to everyone, it will feature Ireland’s leading authority on Donegal’s early Christian heritage, Dr. Brian Lacy, discussing archaeological evidence of St. Eunan’s monastery and the region’s monastic tradition up to the 12th century.

Dr. William Roulston will also present on the Plantation of Ulster and its lasting impact on Raphoe’s development as a market town, Cathedral centre, and seat of the Bishop’s Palace – now known as Raphoe Castle.

Meanwhile, Donegal’s deep historical roots are further brought to life in a newly released book by Neil Read, ‘Pettigo; a Donegal Border Town from 490 to 1922’. Drawing on a rich manuscript by his great-grandfather, Robert Read, who served as the Pettigo Postmaster from the late 1800s, the 269-page illustrated hardcover volume spans over 1,400 years of local and national events.

Topics range from Viking raids and the Siege of Derry to folklore, famine, and the impact of emigration. The book traces the Read family’s deep connection to Pettigo, from the arrival of ancestor Adam Read in 1610/11 to the family’s departure in 1922 during the turbulent early years of the Irish Free State.

The limited-edition book (only 50 copies, each signed and numbered) has already been added to the collections of the National Library of Ireland, Trinity College Library, and UCD’s National Collection of Irish Folklore. It is now available for €50 plus postage.

Together, these initiatives reflect a powerful movement in Donegal to explore, preserve, and celebrate the county’s remarkable cultural and historical legacy- from lost monasteries and ancient settlements to border-town memoirs and community storytelling. As Mary Harte notes, “You just never know what we might find once we all start looking.”

St Eunan, also known as Adomnan, was an abbot who was born in Donegal around the 620s AD and wrote the famous Life of ColmCille.

Born into the Uí Chonaill family, he would go on to succeed his subject as abbot of Iona in 679.