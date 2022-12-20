The Ireland Fund awards €50,000 in funding to four Derry charitable causes
The Ireland Funds, the global philanthropic network, has awarded €50,000 in funding to four charitable causes in County Derry through its Heart of the Community Fund 2022, which is providing critical and timely funding by responding to the needs of a wide range of not-for-profit organisations.
Through The Ireland Funds Heart of the Community Fund 2022, ARC Fitness Limited, Holywell Trust, Kinship Care Northern Ireland and REACH Across have all received support.
The Ireland Funds launched The Heart of the Community Fund in 2021 to support organisations striving to meet the ever-growing needs of people across the island of Ireland.
This year’s grant round will provide a total of €1,000,000 in funding to 74 organisations in 23 counties across the island of Ireland . The grants have been distributed to organisations working under The Ireland Funds’ four pillars of Arts and Culture, Community Development, Education and Peace & Reconciliation.