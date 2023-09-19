"The kindness, help and time we received from the many Derry people we met was truly wonderful"

News you can trust since 1772

A man who visited Derry recently with his brother has written to the ‘Journal’ to thank the people of Derry for their generosity and kindness during their visit.
The Peace Bridge.The Peace Bridge.
Gerry Dowds said: “Hats off to the people of Derry! My brother Jim and I spent a few very special days in Derry last week chasing down our ancestors who lived and died in Derry in the 19th century. We visited the streets where they lived, the churches where they worshipped and Derry City Cemetery where they rest in peace.

“The kindness, help and time we received from the many Derry people we met as we walked the streets of Derry was truly wonderful. So many strangers who unstintingly and generously went the extra mile to assist us in our quest for more information on family members who lived and worked in Derry so long ago.

“There are too many to name but we would like to highlight a few. Seamus at the St Columba Heritage Centre, the painter working at Kerr’s Terrace who came down from his ladder to help and the amazing Martin and staff at Derry City Cemetery who were truly outstanding in support.

“Thanks so much, people of Derry.”

