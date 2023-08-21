‘The problem is that the border isn’t open to everyone who lives here’

Spearheaded by the North West Migrants Forum, in conjunction with the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) and the Irish Network Against Racism (INAR), the event will examine the challenges some families and individuals face when it comes to cross-border travel.

Under current rules non-UK and non-Irish citizens married to UK or Irish nationals require a visa to enjoy free movement between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The same curtailments apply to people granted refugee status to remain in the UK indefinitely and those seeking international protection.

Director of the North West Migrants Forum Lilian Seenoi Barr speaking at a previous event on Lifford Bridge. On September 21 the Forum will take its Common Travel Area campaign to Dublin.

International students also face curbs on their activities and where medical facilities operate on a cross-border basis not having freedom of movement can have huge health implications.

A further concern is racial profiling where non-white travellers have been asked to provide identification while travelling across the border and the same request is not made of other individuals, the NWMF has said.

Looking ahead to a townhall meeting in Dublin on September 21, NWMF Director, Lilian Seenoi Barr, said: “Under the CTA, Irish and British citizens can move freely and reside in either jurisdiction and enjoy associated rights and entitlements including access to employment, healthcare, education, social benefits, and the right to vote in certain elections.

“The CTA pre-dates Irish and UK membership of the EU and is not dependent on it. Since its inception, the CTA has excluded visa nationals with legal rights to live, work and study in the north and south of Ireland. We believe this is intentional discrimination.

Lifford Bridge which for most people living in Northern Ireland can be crossed without obstruction. Under Common Travel Area restrictions though, many families are unable to make the short journey into the Republic of Ireland without a visa.

“The NWMF and CAJ have proposed measures that will make a real difference on the ground on the island of Ireland and addresses pre and post Brexit-related problems regarding the movement of people from NI to the south of Ireland that have been raised by visa nationals and their families.

“The townhall meeting is an opportunity to engage the public on this particular issue. It is also a chance to ask questions about the proposed measures and to seek public support and endorsement.”

Director of CAJ, Daniel Holder, said: “We have a ‘CTA’ and part of that is there is to be an open border on this island and many people live fluid daily cross border lives.

“The problem is that the border isn’t open to everyone who lives here. People who live in the North but require Irish visas cannot cross the border to see friends or go to shops without going through a lengthy and costly visa process.

“There is a technical fix to this that is within the gift of the Irish Government and we really want to see progress on that.”

Shane Curry, Director of INAR, said: “The Good Friday Agreement enshrines the principles of parity, equal treatment and human rights for all on our shared island.

“A border regime which discriminates disproportionately against our minority ethnic friends, neighbours and colleagues amounts to institutional racism and runs directly counter to these principles and to those in the Irish constitution.”