Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson has issued a statement urging road users to be vigilant of pedestrians while driving, and highlighted that these are not just statistics but real people with families.

CS Donaldson said: “Tragically, 16 people have already lost their lives on our roads this year. That is six more compared to the same time period last year.

“Eight of those people killed in road traffic collisions on roads across Northern Ireland were pedestrians.

The PSNI have launched a road safety appeal following 16 deaths this year

“I am asking everyone to stop and think about this figure for a moment. These figures are not just statistics. Every time you hear about a fatal or serious collision on the news, there is a family, a circle of friends, a community plunged into mourning.

“Many more people have suffered serious and sometimes life-changing injuries.

“With longer hours of daylight, more people are out and about, pedestrians, cyclists and all other road users. It’s also a busy time for farms, with more agricultural machinery on the move. So it is critically important that everyone refocuses their attention on road safety.

Chief Superintendent Donaldson also asked pedestrians to do their part in reducing these incidents. “Pedestrians must pay attention to their environment, whether that means not getting distracted by friends or mobile devices, or being especially careful when walking on country roads by walking against the traffic flow and by wearing highly visible clothing.

PSNI. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire

“We all share the responsibility to prevent deaths and serious injuries on our roads. Never drive after drinking or taking drugs; drive with greater care and attention; always wear a seatbelt and never use mobile phones while driving.

“Given the recent number of pedestrian deaths, my appeal in particular is to look after yourselves, look after pedestrians and look after others.”

The PSNI have given the following advice to all road users in light of the number of deaths and increased usage of roads in longer days:

If you’re a driver, look after pedestrians:

When you’re near schools, shops and in built up areas, think pedestrian!

Slow-down in these areas – 20/30mph is not a target, it’s the maximum limit.

If you’re near pubs and clubs late at night or in the early morning, drive slower and be aware that pedestrians may be in the area.

Always drive at a speed where you can stop if a pedestrian is on the road.

For all of us, let’s look after others:

Keep kids close when you’re out on the footpaths … and keep them really close when you’re crossing the road.

If we’re out with friends, remind them to be careful if they’re on or near roads.

Try to avoid letting friends walk home after a night out, especially on rural roads – arrange a lift or call a taxi for them.