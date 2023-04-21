The PSNI have launched a road safety appeal following 16 deaths this year
According to the Police Service 1 in 2 deaths related to road traffic incidents have been pedestrians.
Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson has issued a statement urging road users to be vigilant of pedestrians while driving, and highlighted that these are not just statistics but real people with families.
CS Donaldson said: “Tragically, 16 people have already lost their lives on our roads this year. That is six more compared to the same time period last year.
“Eight of those people killed in road traffic collisions on roads across Northern Ireland were pedestrians.
“I am asking everyone to stop and think about this figure for a moment. These figures are not just statistics. Every time you hear about a fatal or serious collision on the news, there is a family, a circle of friends, a community plunged into mourning.
“Many more people have suffered serious and sometimes life-changing injuries.
“With longer hours of daylight, more people are out and about, pedestrians, cyclists and all other road users. It’s also a busy time for farms, with more agricultural machinery on the move. So it is critically important that everyone refocuses their attention on road safety.
Chief Superintendent Donaldson also asked pedestrians to do their part in reducing these incidents. “Pedestrians must pay attention to their environment, whether that means not getting distracted by friends or mobile devices, or being especially careful when walking on country roads by walking against the traffic flow and by wearing highly visible clothing.
“We all share the responsibility to prevent deaths and serious injuries on our roads. Never drive after drinking or taking drugs; drive with greater care and attention; always wear a seatbelt and never use mobile phones while driving.
“Given the recent number of pedestrian deaths, my appeal in particular is to look after yourselves, look after pedestrians and look after others.”