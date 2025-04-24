Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

United Against Racism are calling on the people of Derry to come out in huge numbers to celebrate the contribution that immigrants make on a daily basis to our society.

Spokesperson Davy McAuley says the event is a chance for the ‘real voice of Derry’ to be heard:

"The relentless grind of online conspiracy and misinformation is taking its toll on the good people of Derry who abhor racism, love their neighbours and are compassionate towards refugees.

“Our event gives voice to those who are not represented by social media loudmouths and dodgy, far right grifters trying to make a name for themselves.”

People gathered at a previous United Against Racism rally in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney

Mr McAuley said the vast majority of people in Derry are opposed to racism, far right extremism and “those who are creating a climate of fear by spreading deliberate falsehoods to whip up tension”.

“Every day our lives are improved by the presence of people from other parts of the world who have made Derry their home. From hospitals to schools; shops and restaurants, to the safety of our streets, immigrants make Derry a better place to live.

“On Saturday Pope Francis will be buried and millions of Catholics around the world will mourn their spiritual leader. People who claim to practice Christianity should reflect on his strong anti racism, his support for refugees and his challenge to the powerful over their endless wars.

“The late Pope once said ‘You cannot be a Christian and be a racist’. Those who claim to be protecting 'Christian values' by targeting migrants are disrespecting the legacy of Francis and damaging our community."

The event takes place in Guildhall Square on Sunday, April 27 from 12.30pm.