The Undertones to headline Derry's largest Palestine fundraising event
On August 25 Gig for Gaza will host several Derry bands and speakers to raise funds for Palestine relief.
The lineup includes the renowned Undertones, supported by D.Ream, Eimhear Ní Glaickan, punk rockers TOUTS, Lavengro, ROE, Reevah, and Niall McNamee, among others.
Guest speakers include Saeb Shaath, Chairman of Palestine Aid and Middle East expert, a young Palestinian who will provide an update on the current situation in Gaza, and veteran socialist Eamonn McCann.
Billed as Derry’s “largest fundraising event,” it is organised by the Derry Branch of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign, in partnership with Jika Jika. The event takes place on Sunday, August 25, at Unit 8 Warehouse in Pennyburn Industrial Estate.
Over 38,000 Palestinians have been reported killed according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza — with some 87,000 injured and thousands missing — many of whom are women and children.
Brónach McMonagle, representative of Derry IPSC, stated: “We believe in the power of community and the impact collective generosity can have on those in need.
"All proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorship will be donated to 'Fund a Food Drop,' a local project providing essential resources directly to Gaza.
"They urgently need funds to continue offering food, shelter, clothing, nappies, and more. We firmly believe that the people of Derry are the most generous in the world. Let’s come together and support Palestine.”
Tickets are reportedly selling fast and we are almost at capacity. To secure your ticket, click the link below:
