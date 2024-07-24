The Undertones to headline Derry's largest Palestine fundraising event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Legendary band ‘The Undertones’ are set to headline Gig for Gaza, Derry’s ‘largest fundraising event’ for the besieged Palestinian territory.

On August 25 Gig for Gaza will host several Derry bands and speakers to raise funds for Palestine relief.

The lineup includes the renowned Undertones, supported by D.Ream, Eimhear Ní Glaickan, punk rockers TOUTS, Lavengro, ROE, Reevah, and Niall McNamee, among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guest speakers include Saeb Shaath, Chairman of Palestine Aid and Middle East expert, a young Palestinian who will provide an update on the current situation in Gaza, and veteran socialist Eamonn McCann.

Paul McLoone of the Undertones during the first day of Tennent's Vital at Belfast's Boucher Park.

Billed as Derry’s “largest fundraising event,” it is organised by the Derry Branch of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign, in partnership with Jika Jika. The event takes place on Sunday, August 25, at Unit 8 Warehouse in Pennyburn Industrial Estate.

Over 38,000 Palestinians have been reported killed according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza — with some 87,000 injured and thousands missing — many of whom are women and children.

Brónach McMonagle, representative of Derry IPSC, stated: “We believe in the power of community and the impact collective generosity can have on those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorship will be donated to 'Fund a Food Drop,' a local project providing essential resources directly to Gaza.

Derry man Peter Cunnah.

"They urgently need funds to continue offering food, shelter, clothing, nappies, and more. We firmly believe that the people of Derry are the most generous in the world. Let’s come together and support Palestine.”