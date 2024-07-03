Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derry's biggest community arts festival, Féile 2024, have announced that The Whistlin' Donkeys will headline a massive concert at The Gasyard Park on Thursday August 15.

Are you a fan of Irish folk or Celtic rock music? If so, then Whistlin' Donkeys are a band that you won't want to miss. Expect a perfect mix of upbeat songs, catchy melodies,

and thought-provoking lyrics that create an unforgettable experience for all who come to see them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Féile 2024 will take place at various venues across the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street, and Fountain neighbourhoods and Derry City Centre from August 10 - 17.

The Whistlin' Donkeys will headline a massive concert at The Gasyard Park.

Advance tickets for The Whistlin' Donkeys at The Gasyard Park are pri ced £10 / 15 and will go on sale at 9.00am on Friday July 5 at eventbrite.com