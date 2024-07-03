The Whistlin' Donkeys to headline Derry’s Féile 2024

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 17:34 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 17:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Derry's biggest community arts festival, Féile 2024, have announced that The Whistlin' Donkeys will headline a massive concert at The Gasyard Park on Thursday August 15.

Are you a fan of Irish folk or Celtic rock music? If so, then Whistlin' Donkeys are a band that you won't want to miss. Expect a perfect mix of upbeat songs, catchy melodies,

and thought-provoking lyrics that create an unforgettable experience for all who come to see them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Féile 2024 will take place at various venues across the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street, and Fountain neighbourhoods and Derry City Centre from August 10 - 17.

The Whistlin' Donkeys will headline a massive concert at The Gasyard Park.The Whistlin' Donkeys will headline a massive concert at The Gasyard Park.
The Whistlin' Donkeys will headline a massive concert at The Gasyard Park.

Advance tickets for The Whistlin' Donkeys at The Gasyard Park are pri ced £10 / 15 and will go on sale at 9.00am on Friday July 5 at eventbrite.com

In 1993, residents of the Bogside and Brandywell came together with community organisations to organise the first Gasyard Wall Féile on August 29 1993.

Related topics:DerryBrandywellCeltic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.