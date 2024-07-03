The Whistlin' Donkeys to headline Derry’s Féile 2024
Are you a fan of Irish folk or Celtic rock music? If so, then Whistlin' Donkeys are a band that you won't want to miss. Expect a perfect mix of upbeat songs, catchy melodies,
and thought-provoking lyrics that create an unforgettable experience for all who come to see them.
Féile 2024 will take place at various venues across the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street, and Fountain neighbourhoods and Derry City Centre from August 10 - 17.
Advance tickets for The Whistlin' Donkeys at The Gasyard Park are pri ced £10 / 15 and will go on sale at 9.00am on Friday July 5 at eventbrite.com
In 1993, residents of the Bogside and Brandywell came together with community organisations to organise the first Gasyard Wall Féile on August 29 1993.
