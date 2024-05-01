‘The Woman in Black’ to have Derry audiences on ‘the edge of their seats’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Goosebumps. . . Scary . . . Terrifying. . these are just some words used by audiences to describe the West End’s second longest running play.

The production will star Malcolm James as Arthur Kipps and Mark Hawkins as The Actor.

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a ‘Woman in Black’.

The Woman In Black performs at the Millennium Forum. ©Tristram Kenton 06-22

He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

Mark Hawkins spoke to the Journal this week as the cast and crew prepared for the Derry dates and told how they’re ‘very excited’ to perform in the city.

"It’s always really interesting to see the different reactions from the audiences in the different places we go to. People come to see it for many reasons – maybe because they’re a fan of the play, but also because it’s event theatre and they know they will get a scare!

"We have had people screaming and laughing and we’ve had a very warm reception everywhere, which is great.”

Mark Hawkins.

Much of the tension and suspense in the play is transferred from the stage to the audience by the actor’s excellent performances, as well as the staging.

Mark told how the audience is also a valuable tool in telling the story.

"The play uses sound effects and lighting really well and while we don’t have music, we do have a lot of silence and that can build the suspense. We have a lot of shadows and blackouts and stuff you can’t quite see. And we also use the audience.

"This is one of those plays where we really want the audience to make noise – whether its gasping or screaming or shouting some things out that I probably shouldn’t mention!

" We love to hear them and it’s a lot of fun, especially when you knowing something is coming up. The play is really good at keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. You’re not quite sure if something is going to happen or not.”

Over 33 years ‘The Woman in Black’ played over 13,000 performances in the West End and has been seen by over seven million people in the UK. In June 2019 the production celebrated its 30th Anniversary in London’s West End with a special gala performance.