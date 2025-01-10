Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s a new sheriff in town for the county of Derry, it has been confirmed.

Ian Henry, CR Director at leading construction company Henry Brothers, has been appointed the new High Sheriff in the county for the coming year.

The Chain of Office and the official title of ‘High Sheriff of Londonderry’ was recently conferred upon Mr Henry by the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, at a ceremony held in Council’s Civic Headquarters, Cloonavin.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Henry said: “It is an honour to be named the High Sheriff of Londonderry and I am grateful to have the opportunity to connect and engage with local charities, community groups, and businesses to enhance the area in which we call home.

L-R : Alison Millar, Lord Lieutenant of the County, Ian Henry, CR Director at Henry Brothers, and Councillor Tanya Stirling, Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens.

“Throughout my career, I am fortunate to have worked with a number of these groups already and am pleased that I will be able to build on these relationships further over the next 12 months.”

Ian, who has previously held the role of President of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, was awarded an MBE in 2023 for ‘outstanding contribution to economy and charity’.

Councillor Stirling said: “I am delighted to see Ian appointed to the role of High Sheriff. I wish him every success for the year ahead, and I have no doubt he will be a fantastic ambassador for the Borough.”

Henry Brothers is part of the Henry Group which, established in the 1970s, and comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit-out. The company is based in Magherafelt with offices in Belfast, Nottingham, Manchester, and Scotland.

The company recently announced its Journey to Net Zero, outling its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint by cutting its carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and reaching zero carbon emissions by 2050.