Thinking of giving up alcohol for Lent in Derry?
Anyone going off alcohol for Lent this year is being invited to take up a short term Pioneer pledge until Easter Sunday, April 17.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 11:59 am
And person who is interested is asked to please ring Andrew at 02871352285.
A spokesperson for the Pioneer Association said: “If someone still has the temporary Pioneer pin from a previous period of abstinence there will not be any renewal cost. You are invited to come to St Brigid’s Church to register and collect a new prayer leaflet.”