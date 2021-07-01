Third COVID booster vaccines could be rolled out from September in Northern Ireland

The interim advice from JCVI is to plan to offer booster vaccines from September 2021 to maintain protection given by first and second doses.

The Minister said: “Today’s announcement by JCVI is welcome news which allows us to plan a booster programme for early autumn.

“The huge success of the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland is undoubtedly saving lives and is key to delivering a roadmap out of the pandemic. The booster programme will provide additional protection for our most vulnerable and will help protect our health service ahead of the winter months.”

Health Minister Robin Swann.

The final JCVI advice will be published before September and will take into account the latest epidemiological situation, additional scientific data from trials such as Cov-Boost, real-time surveillance of the effectiveness of the vaccines over time and emerging variants.

“The final advice could change from the interim advice as further data is analysed.”