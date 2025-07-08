A Derry man has urged Health Minister Mike Nesbitt to intervene over the impact rising prescription medication delivery charges are having on disabled and vulnerable people.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marshall Blackthorn (33) from Templemore Crescent in Derry said he was shocked to receive a letter from his local pharmacy announcing that from this month it will cost £72 per annum per person to deliver prescriptions to, or £5 per day.

Wheelchair user Mr Blackthorn said he feared what impact this will have on disabled and house-bound people, the elderly, those living with Alzheimer's or dementia and other people who do not have the option of visiting a chemist in person to collect their prescriptions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood many chemists across the north which initially offered free delivery have been introducing fees over recent months, with some charging per year and others per delivery, or a combination of both.

Marshall Blackthorn.

Marshall said he understood where the chemists are coming from - they are not getting any funding from the Department of Health, the government or the Trusts for delivering medicines 'so they are stuck' - but, he added, many of the disabled, elderly and vulnerable people most impacted are already living in poverty. He warned that this will fall particularly hard on households like his own where there are multiple people requiring regular medication as the new higher cost is per person, not address.

"We didn't get any warning," he said. "I got my medication delivered on Tuesday and it said it was being implemented this month. So where is the head's up?

"I have a spinal injury, I have osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, I get a lot of swellings. I take 30 tablets a day. But obviously without those medications I am suffering and I need the medications. It wasn't that long ago I was housebound for about eight weeks because my chair was broke and I was waiting it for to be repaired and things. I couldn't get anywhere. The only option was to get my medication delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't understand what people are supposed to do, It's not reasonable. I think the Health Minister should really do something to support the local community. The cost of living has already gone through the roof as it is. Your shopping has more than doubled, electric, gas, TV license."

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt. Picture: Pacemaker.

Marshall is also a carer to his two younger siblings, one of whom is autistic, since his mother passed away four years ago. “So I look after him, and then obviously I am disabled myself so my life is already difficult as it is without adding extra pressures and extra complications onto our lives. If I want to do anything it's a lot of planning, sorting things out. My husband is from Belfast and is not always here. I already have to pay for a cleaner, for gardening as I can't do it myself.

"I just don't know where they expect you to find the money because it went from free to £72. I don't know how it jumped like that... even if they covered half of it." Marshall is also convinced that the cost will increase each year and could actually rise significantly. "If that is the starting price, where is it going to end up?” he asked.

"The £72 is per person, covers maximum two prescriptions a week to be delivered. After that you have to pay a different charge. Daily deliver is £5 a day. Will this affect people in care homes, people in assisted living? What happens if you can't pay, or if you forgot to pay and need oxygen?

"I'd like to see the Department do something because taking medication has side effects, and you rely on the medication because you can't live without it and you already have to live with delayed treatments from the Trust, or delayed appointments, delayed operations, delayed things that you rely on, and getting an appointment from the doctor is difficult as it is, so extra costs on the medication on top of that it is just, where do you draw the line?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need support from the people that are elected to be there for us. We need a voice. I'd like to see them do something because they are in a position of power to actually make a difference. I would ask them to look at themselves and look at their community and see what is actually needed. This service used to be free."

In a direct appeal to the Minister, Marshall added: "People rely on their medication. It is already difficult when you have an ailment or you are old are disabled like myself. We need the medication to have a quality of life. Without that medication we're not able to get up in the morning, not able to function properly. Myself, I have carers that come in twice a day every day. Am I going to have to start paying for that myself as well? Where does the line stop? Is this a slippery slope? People are already having to pay for dentists.

"When are they going to actually look after their own people? We need the service. It's not a luxury item. It's not a Chinese, it's not holiday, it's what we need to survive. It is his job to support us. I'd like to see him do that."

Responding, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said: “The Department commissions services in accordance with a 3-year commissioning plan developed by the Department and agreed with Community Pharmacy Northern Ireland the representative body for Community Pharmacy in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The commissioning plan arrangements aim to progress the ambitions set out in the Department’s Strategic Plan for Community Pharmacy 2030 which outlines a vision for delivery of more clinical services that utilise the skills of pharmacy teams and offer safe, convenient and faster access to care.

“Medicines delivery services are not a commissioned service in the commissioning plan. Some, but not all, pharmacies, have built this aspect into their business model and have done so for many years. Decisions as to whether to offer, withdraw or charge for such non-commissioned services are a commercial matter for individual pharmacies and therefore not within the control of the Department.”