Thornhill girl represents Derry in Hillsborough visit to mark GFA anniversary

Erin Whoriskey at Hillsborough performing her poem on the Good Friday Agreement

16-year-old Erin, who is a fifth year student in Thornhill College, was encouraged by her teacher Ms Maeve Connelly to enter a ‘Digital Book’ competition on the Good Friday Agreement. Participants submitted a piece of work which was either 25-lines or 25-words to the Never Such Innocence Project and Erin decided to submit a poem.

Erin said: “Ms Connelly asked if I would be interested in taking part in the competition and I though it was really interesting so I gave it a go. I love writing and I think the GFA is a very important topic so I wanted to take part. It was a bit challenging but I was able to talk to people who lived through the troubles and the signing of the Good Friday Agreement and they helped me. I learned so much about the Good Friday Agreement while I was doing this and I thought it was really interesting.

"The winners of the competition were invited to Hillsborough, which was really great. We got to see the Good Friday Agreement and see all the signatures then we got a tour of the building and some lunch. I read my poem there for everyone which was a bit scary but also great.”

Erin and her mum in Hillsborough with the Good Friday Agreement

Ms Maeve Connelly, who is an English and Drama teacher in Thornhill and also Public Speaking / Debating Coordinator, said: “This competition really appealed to me on a personal level as I was in my late 20s when the Good Friday agreement was reached. I also thought it would be really interesting to see how young people today might reflect so I put it out there and I was delighted when Erin came back with a piece she’d written. I think it’s a beautiful piece. So simple and yet full of hope. I know it meant a lot to Erin and her mammy. A thing like this makes it all worthwhile.”

The winning poems will be compiled into a book, including Erin’s piece ‘We Have Overcome’:

30 years of violence,Many lives were lost.A war between communitiesCame at quite a costUnionists and NationalistsWere enemies declared.Future plans looked differentAnd neither could be sharedShootings, bombs, and violenceThe army on patrol.Both sides fighting, tit-for-tat,Increasing the death tollIn time people grew wearyThey had suffered quite enoughThey wished to see a better dayWhen life was not so toughSo, talks for peace went underwayThe future now looked bright.As those on both sides of the fence,Agreed to end the fightGood Friday nineteen ninety-eight.At last, a deal was signedAnd twenty-five years since that dateOur futures stay intertwinedIn memory of all who fought for peace