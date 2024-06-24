'Those were the Days:' Songs and stories of past recalled in the Cairn Theatre Group's new summer show
Every Tuesday evening, for over 20 years, The Cairn Theatre Group in Greencastle has presented an original show comprising music and song, story and humour.
Written and produced by singer/songwriter Patsy Cavanagh, this years show, titled ‘Those Were The Days’ is presented in a cafe setting, where the patrons are listening to the radio and reminiscing about the music they hear.
Some of their memories are of world happenings while others are of past events in their own area.
Each memory leads to another song from one of the customers.
The Cairn Theatre Group invites everyone to go with them as they recall the songs and stories that made the news in the 60s and 70s.
Mohamed Ali, JFK, The Beatles, The first man on the moon and much more.
“Those really were the days”
Feel free to add your own memory
Those Were the Days will perform every Tuesday evening at 8pm in the months of July and August in The Cairn, Greencastle
For enquiries, telephone 00353 74 9381104.
