Thousands line the streets for Derry's Christmas lights procession on Friday

Serveral thousand people lined the streets of the city centre on Friday night as the city’s Christmas lights were turned on for the first time by a Magical Christmas procession.

Mayor Patricia Logue, Santa and some of the spectators from Friday's Christmas light procession

The parade was led by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, and Santa Claus. The procession featured Christmas themed mobile installations from LUXe, Pantomine characters and local dance groups and climaxed with a giant 60 foot tree being lit in Guildhall Square along with 40 foot trees in Ebrington Square and Harbour Square.

Mayor Logue said she was delighted to see so many people support the event and that they got an up close look at the characters who included King Wenceslas and his Golden Geese, a flying Elf on a bike and Reindeer dancers. She said: “The atmosphere at Friday’s switch on was electric and I’m delighted that we have retained the procession format of the event which gives everyone a chance to see Santa Claus, the beautiful mobile installations and dancers.

“Derry is looking resplendent and I’d like to congratulate Council’s Maintenance and Electrical departments for their work in setting up the decorations and lights around the city centre and our Festivals and Events team and all their partners for coordinating a brilliant event.

“We have seen huge numbers at this year’s public events and I am delighted that we have been able to meet the high demand for live events and experiences that clearly exists in the city and district.”

Council are hosting a comprehensive programme of Christmas events for 2023, which includes Mayor Logue’s Christmas Tea Dances as well as a number of new initiatives such as the St Columb’s Cathedral Christmas Tree festival and the Derry Business Collective Christmas Market in St Columb’s Hall.