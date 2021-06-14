Thousands of mica-affected homeowners to march on Dublin on Tuesday to demand 100% redress

Thousands of people from the county are expected to travel to Dublin to attend the march, which will call on the government to ensure 100% redress for all mica-impacted homes.

Paddy Diver, whose drive and determination sparked off the most recent campaign, told the Journal how the support for the march so far has been overwhelming.

Over 40 buses will travel to Dublin, all of which have been paid for by donations and many more people will make their way by car.

Ready to go: Paddy Diver, pictured with his family and fellow campaigners after handing out posters and stickers at Buncrana Shore Front on Sunday. Photo: Rory Kelly.

Paddy told how donations have been coming in from as far away as Australia and America and over the weekend in Boston, Donegal Boston will showed their support in their game with Connemara Gaels by distributing signs in the stands and taking photos.

“The support has been amazing. The amount of businesses who have been supporting us in Inishowen is something else. It is honestly a credit to be able to live in a community like Inishowen.”

Paddy urged all attending the march to be at the Convention Centre by 1pm, but to be there as early as possible as delays getting there are expected. “Definitely come as early as you can, because looking at the numbers of people who are going, you don’t want to be held back and be late. Dublin will have never seen the likes of it.”

Paddy also paid tribute to Ann Owens and Eileen Doherty for helping to ensure ‘brilliant’ and prominent national coverage. Paddy said that organisers have been in contact with the Garda Sergeant in the region and have assured him Covid regulations will be adhered to.

He said all in attendance will gather to the left of the centre, where government buildings are located and TDs will be able to see them.

Speeches will be heard there and everyone will walk to Leinster House, accompanied by music from David Craig.

If a letter of declaration is not taken from Paddy, he is ‘not leaving until it is.’

Paddy urged any hotel owners in Dublin to keep their toilets open for those attending and highlighted how the IBIS Hotel is offering free parking.