Three Derry community-based projects receive International Fund for Ireland funding

Three local community-based projects – Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership, Bogside and Brandywell Initiative and Ballinascreen Community Forum have received vital funding from the International Fund for Ireland (IFI) that will support local communities across the Derry area.

IFI Board members (L-R) Peter Osborne, Avila Kilmurray, Sadie Ward McDermott, Bernie Butler, IFI Chair Paddy Harte and Anne Carr

£206,632 has been allocated to Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership for a 24-month project focusing in the Derry/Strabane District Council area with a primary focus on the Creggan area. This project will target those who have not yet engaged in peace building and will support and develop the community's strongest asset which is the women that live in the Creggan Estate. Its aim is to build the capacity of the Creggan community and to work in partnership with the relevant organisations to counteract deprivation and disadvantage and weak community infrastructure through the promotion of social and economic regeneration and community development. This project will be funded through the IFI’s Peace Impact Programme (PIP).

Bogside and Brandywell Initiative has received £203,824 for a 24-month project targeting the areas of East Donegal Border region, Derry City and Strabane, to include Muff, Killea, Lifford, Buncrana, Culmore area of Derry City and its adjoining area of Quigley’s Point. The funding represents an extension to the existing ‘Better Together project’ and will aim to build on the lessons learned and experience gained over the last year to reinforce the relationships that have been established and expand these both geographically and thematically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project will have five named partners including the Hive Cancer Support formally the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group based in Buncrana, Co Donegal established by the Derry parent group in 2005, the Life After Group based in Kilfennan, Strabane Health Improvement Project, the Exchange and Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin. This project is funded through the IFI’s Communities in Partnership Programme (CiPP).

Another Communities in Partnership Programme (CiPP) funded project - £143,172 was allocated to Ballinascreen Community Forum for an 18-month project aimed at developing the relationship between the Ballinascreen Community Forum in Derry and partner organisations in Glenties, Co Donegal through events and activities.

The funding forms part of a £1,172,890 / €801,925 funding package, allocated to eleven projects across Northern Ireland and the Southern border counties aimed at supporting local projects deliver vital peace building and community relations initiatives.

Chair of the IFI, Paddy Harte welcomed the latest allocation of funding: “Supporting people working in their local communities consistently demonstrate their ability to understand and address the needs of their local area. We are seeing more projects identifying innovative and creative opportunities for engagement and dialogue between communities, encouraging cooperation and relationship building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are continuing to see tensions between and within communities in Northern Ireland and the southern border counties, specifically relating to culture, identity, and legacy, further exasperated with the lack of the Northern Ireland Executive. Our young people continue to be at risk from paramilitary recruitment and criminal influence and this funding will ensure that support is targeted at those who really need it.