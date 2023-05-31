Brandon Magee from the Education Authority Youth Service has been shortlisted for Health & Well-being Learner of the Year.

Open College Network (OCN) is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI.

The awards shortlist includes nominees from all over Northern Ireland and covers eight categories: Third Sector Learner of the Year, Further Education Learner of the Year, Health and Wellbeing Learner of the Year, Schools Learner of the Year, Advancing Learning Through Innovation, Essential Skills Learner of the Year, Provider of the Year and Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year.

Martin Flynn, Chief Executive of OCN NI said: “Judging was a little more complex this year due to the sheer volume and quality of nominations but we are very happy to reveal the shortlist for the 2023 Learning Endeavour Awards.

“The shortlisted learners and organisations reflect the best of Northern Ireland and are shining examples of what hard work and determination can achieve. We can’t wait to reward those who have been highly commended and the winners at our in person event next month.”

OCN NI has also just announced who their special guests will be at this year’s event.

Martin said: “This year, Adam Keefe, Belfast Giants Head Coach, plus members of the Belfast Giants coaching and management team, will attend as our special guests and will answer questions on stage about their incredible local success following their Challenge Cup and historic treble win earlier this year.

“The purpose of the Q&A is to provide an insight and highlight similarities/lessons on how in to how high-performing teams and striving for success in ice hockey can be applied to general life for young people/adults trying to achieve their own personal goals.”

Award winners and highly commended entrants will be presented with OCN NI bursary prizes to ensure that people are financially supported on their education journey and able to explore new and exciting pathways. Adam Keefe, Belfast Giants Coach will present the overall Hilary Sloan MBE Learning Endeavour Award chosen from one of the category winners.

Adam Keefe, Belfast Giants Head Coach, said: “It’s a great honour to be asked to attend the OCN Learning Endeavour Awards and I’m looking forward to hearing first hand from some pretty inspiring people who have succeeded in their categories. There is no substitution for working hard so I will be clapping loudly for everyone who is honoured at the OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards.”