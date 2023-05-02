Three Derry productions shortlisted for Royal Television Society awards

The productions are among 37 nominees shortlisted for the awards. The winners will be announced at the 8th RTS NI Awards Ceremony which takes place on Thursday 1 June at City Hall Belfast.

Fiona Campbell, Chair of RTS NI said: “What a year it’s been for Northern Ireland on-screen production across all platforms which has been reflected in the quality of entries this year. All our finalists are great examples of the outstanding content being produced in Northern Ireland which is enjoyed by audiences worldwide. We look forward to coming together at the awards to celebrate the achievements of our people and productions and I wish all the finalists every success on the night.”

Richard Williams, Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Screen said: “Northern Ireland Screen is delighted to once again support the RTS NI Awards. The RTS is a long standing and prestigious organisation which we are proud to work alongside. The real joy of this event is that it is a rare, if not unique, opportunity for hugely diverse people and companies that make up the screen industry to celebrate their collective creative output and to see the full scale of the industry.”

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell at the world premiere screening of Derry Girls season 3 in the Omniplex Cinema. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2214GS – 022

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland said: “The RTS NI Awards recognise the skills, talent and creative excellence of television production in NI. We’re pleased to support the awards again this year"

Zach Willis, Co-Founder, Ka-Boom, headline sponsor of the RTS NI Awards said: “Television production in Northern Ireland is thriving and Ka-Boom is once again delighted to support the RTS NI Awards to highlight the best of the best at the Awards ceremony next month.”

Gareth McGreevy, Chair of RTS NI Awards said: “As an educational charity, the RTS encourages and celebrates work in television and its related fields and our Northern Ireland Awards now in their 8th year, enable us to recognise the extraordinary talent that is so evident in Northern Ireland’s creative industries. The judging panels have commented on the particularly high standard this year and we look forward to coming together as an industry next month in what has become a staple event in the industry calendar.”

The RTS NI Programme Awards 2023 with headline sponsor Ka-Boom are delivered with support from BBC Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen and Channel 4.