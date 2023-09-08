Three Derry students receive full scholarships for undergraduate studies

Aileen Barber from North West Regional College, Emma Devine from Thornhill College and Conor Doherty from Lumen Christi College

The 2022 students; Aileen Barber from North West Regional College, Emma Devine from Thornhill College and Conor Doherty from Lumen Christi College will be honoured at the All Ireland Scholarships Award Ceremony 2023 on the 16th of September in University Concert Hall, University of Limerick.

In attendance at the ceremony will be Guest of Honour and Limerick Senior Hurling Team Manager John Kiely, Minister for Further and Higher Education Niall Collins T.D. and Deputy Secretary, Skills and Education Group, Department for the Economy, Northern Ireland, Moira Doherty as well as the family, friends and principals of the scholarship recipients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the scheme, Scholarship Sponsor JP McManus said: “1,348 successful graduates have emerged with primary degrees and are now either embarking on further studies or in the case of the majority, pursuing successful careers. This figure demonstrates that the key objective – to provide financial support to many gifted young students so they may succeed during their third-level education – has worked. Their drive and determination is admirable, and they should be very proud. We look forward to celebrating the most recent recipients’ achievements at the upcoming ceremony.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aileen Barber from North West Regional College

The All Ireland Scholarships were established in 2008 by JP McManus and this year marks its 15th anniversary. The third level educational scholarship is awarded to 125 of the highest – achieving students per year, with a minimum of two students from each of the 32 counties. The recipients must meet a further set of criteria, including attending a non-fee-paying school and be in receipt of a third level education maintenance grant from Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) or be in receipt of an Education Maintenance Allowance in Northern Ireland. The scholarship offers full academic financial support for the duration of the students' third level studies.