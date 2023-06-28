Schoolchildren from across Derry, Strabane, and Dungiven were invited to nominate their schoolteacher in Foyleside’s competition. The response was huge, with over 150 entries submitted from a variety of pupils, all of which delightfully revealed what they loved the most about their educators.

Foyleside Shopping Centre selected three winners in the P1 - P3, P4 - P5 and P6 - P7 categories, with gift cards being awarded to the winning pupils and their respective teachers.

Kevin Fleming from Oakgrove Integrated Primary School scooped the P1 - P3 award, describing their teacher, Mrs Veevers, as ‘very kind to me and my friends’ and that she always helps him with his ‘key words and counting’. Kevin cannot wait to spend his voucher in McDonalds with his friends and family.

The P4 - P5 category winner was Anna Martin from Broadbridge Primary School. Anna said her teacher, Mrs Madden, was always so kind to everyone and that “she always does her best. Nobody can beat her, she's on top of the rest!”. Annas went on to praise Mrs Madden’s ‘amazing teaching skills’ saying she is ‘the best teacher in the world’.

Sophie Quigley from St Therese's Primary School nominated their teacher, Mrs Doherty, for the P6 - P7 category award stating: “she works so hard to keep us safe and helps us to learn”. Sophie has finished Primary School and will be going to Secondary School in September. She says that Mrs Doherty has been so supportive to her over these last few months and that she couldn’t have had a better teacher for her final year in St Therese's school.

Fergal Rafferty, Foyleside Centre Manager, said: "A huge thank you to all the pupils for taking part and writing such kind and wonderful words about their schoolteachers, and special congratulations to all the winners. I know we are lucky to have so many wonderful educators out there, helping to shape these amazing children for the future.

“Foyleside is proud to offer such a wide variety of back-to-school supplies to suit every family's needs. Hopefully the pupils enjoy their summer holidays, and the teachers take some well-earned time off to relax and recharge their batteries after another busy year.”

