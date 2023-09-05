Three teenagers and a man rescued in separate incidents by RNLI in Donegal after getting into difficulty in rip currents

Bundoran RNLI - - William Henry Liddington.

Bundoran RNLI has rescued three teenagers and a man in two separate incidents after they got into difficulty in rip currents off Main Beach.

The volunteer crew were requested by the Irish Coast Guard to launch their inshore lifeboat just before 4pm yesterday afternoon (Monday 4 September) after members of the public raised the alarm on seeing three people caught in a rip current. The Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118 from Sligo, the Gardai and the National Ambulance Service were also tasked.

Weather conditions at the time were warm and sunny with a large surf and 4-6ft waves.

The lifeboat helmed by Rory O’Connor and with crew members James Cassidy, Kealan McNulty and Finn Mullan onboard, made its way to the scene where on arrival, they observed three teenagers who had been dragged out towards Roguey Point, had managed to make their way onto nearby rocks. Shore crew then guided them back to the beach where they were then checked over by ambulance paramedics but found to be safe and well.

Then, another call from the Malin head Coast Guard alerted the lifeboat to a second separate incident where a man had got caught in a rip current off Main Beach.

The lifeboat crew immediately diverted to the scene where on arrival, they found the casualty struggling in the conditions. He was rescued from the water and casualty care was administered on the lifeboat and back on the pier until the arrival of an ambulance. The casualty was then transferred to hospital for further treatment.

Speaking following the call out, Daimon Fergus, Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: ‘This was a challenging service for our crew today responding to back-to-back calls that resulted in a life saved and the rescue of three others. We want to wish all four well and send our best wishes for a speedy recovery to the man in the second incident who was brought to hospital.

‘While we are enjoying some beautiful late summer sunshine, we are also experiencing some strong waves at sea. With the warm weather forecast for much of this week, we want to remind everyone to stay safe while visiting the coast and to be aware of the dangers. Where possible, always go to a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. If you can’t go to a lifeguarded beach, choose a sea pool instead for your swim.