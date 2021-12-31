Three young men killed in Tyrone collision officially named as appeal renewed

Left to right: Nathan Corrigan, Petey McNamee and Peter Alexander Finnegan.

The men have been named as 20-year old Nathan Corrigan, 21-year-old Peter Alexander Finnegan and 20-year-old Petey McNamee.

The tragedy on Monday December 27th involved a car and a lorry and has sent shockwaves through the community in Tyrone.

A fourth man, also in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Sergeant Maguire said: “At around 1.50am, it was reported that a car and a lorry were involved in a road traffic collision and tragically three men died at the scene.

“One man, aged in his 20s, remains in hospital.

“Our enquires are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.”

Many tributes have been paid to the three young men this week.

In a post on Facebook, Beragh Red Knights GAA said: “Words are hard to find to express the sadness of the local community about the heartbreaking events of Monday morning.

“The Executive Committee and members of Beragh Red Knights GAA would like to extend their sincere sympathies to the families and friends of Nathan Corrigan, Petey McNamee and Peter Finnegan (Clogher) after their sudden and tragic deaths and our prayers are also with the young man in hospital.

“Both Nathan and Petey were past youth members of the club.