Marking the beginning of an exciting new collaboration between Le Foyer des Artistes and the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester (RNCM), the Concerto Award Finalists’ Recital will feature three of the RNCM’s most outstanding, prize-winning young pianists.

Henry Cash, aged 23 from England; Yuxuan Zhao, aged 20 from China; and Justine Gormley aged 24 from Northern Ireland will each perform at the recital in Derry’s St Columb’s Hall on February 4, competing for the opportunity to perform a concerto with Le Foyer des Artistes on June, 9.

Graham Scott, Concert Pianist and Head of Keyboard Studies at the RCNM said: “I am delighted about the new collaboration between the RNCM and Le Foyer des Artistes in celebration of our 50th anniversary. It will enable three RNCM pianists to visit Derry to perform in the inaugural St Columb’s Hall Concerto Award: Finalists’ Recital and will undoubtedly be a wonderful experience for them and will provide another valuable performance opportunity.

St Columb’s Hall Concerto Award Finalists Yuxuan Zhao, Justine Gormley and Henry Cash.

“The winner will then return to the city on the feast day of St Columba, June 9, to play Mozart’s piano concerto 9 in Eb major KWV 271Jeunnehomme. I wish Le Foyer des Artistes ever success in its innovative programming going forward.”

The St Columb’s Hall Concerto Award was created by Le Foyer des Artistes in partnership with the St Columb’s Hall Trust to establish an annual music bursary and concerto performance opportunity in celebration of the cultural legacy of St Columba’s Day.

Darren Hargan, Founder and Artistic Director of Le Foyer des Artistes said: “Like Columba, these three musicians will travel the world with their talent and inspire patrons as well as new generations of young people. For this reason, we celebrate the continuation of Columba’s legacy with an incredible evening of music in our home at St Columb’s Hall.”