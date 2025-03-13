Threshold for bilingual street signs in Derry & Strabane drops to 15% approval

Derry City and Strabane District Council has approved a new policy on dual language street signs, which will require approval of just 15 per cent of a street’s residents, despite objections from some members that it may be “undemocratic”.

In 2021, a council motion was passed, supporting lowering of the threshold for the installation of bilingual signage in addresses within the council boundary to 15 per cent.

This would require one resident or their local councillor to come forward with the request to erect a bilingual street sign, and if this was to gain the support of 15 per cent of residents on the electoral register then this would suffice to go forward for approval by council.

At this month’s Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting Head of Environment and Building Control, Conor Canning said current provision for the naming of streets in another language lies within the Street Naming and Property Numbering Policy, which requires support from two thirds of respondents to a consultation of street occupiers before an application to a have dual language sign can be approved.

A 2014 judicial review of Belfast City Council’s Bilingual Signage Policy found that the council had a residual discretion within the policy to allow for due consideration to be given to the particular circumstances of each application.

“A consultation ran for a period of 12 weeks, from May 7 to July 31, 2024,” Mr Canning said. “Responses were welcomed from individuals, groups and organisations, including from minority ethnic language groups and Irish/Ulster-Scots organisations.

“In total there were 311 responses to the consultation [and] although many of the submissions were supportive of the changes, several responses indicated opposition to the Irish language on street and road signage, citing the potential for negative impacts on people from PUL (Protestant Unionist Loyalist) communities or from Unionist backgrounds.

“Some respondents indicated their opposition stating that the 15 percent threshold was ‘too low’, ‘dangerous’ ‘undemocratic’ and/or ‘not feasible’.

“It is noted that the scheme is not primarily focused on the Irish language, but is open to all languages including Ulster-Scots and minority ethnic languages.

“A budget of £25,000 has been set aside for street naming with an average of £8,000 per annum spent on bilingual signage.”

Sinn Féin councillor Antaine Ó Fearghail supported the proposal and said the new policy would “add to the promotion and the revival of the Irish language in our council area”.

However, DUP Alderman Julie Middleton opposed the proposal as her party viewed the 15 per cent threshold as “problematic” and “undemocratic”.

“There are many scenarios to consider but almost all of them include the risk of excluding residents’ valid views as part of the process, due to the low threshold,” Alderman Middleton said.

“I also feel that in the financial climate that we are in, resources and finances could be used for the betterment of our residents in other ways.

“I would question whether the views of the PUL and Ulster-Scots communities have actually been taken on board as it would appear that, whilst they are noted, they just have not been considered.

“I could not in due conscience support this today.”

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said the new threshold was “extremely dangerous”, as it did not accurately reflect residents’ views.

“It means that two members of this Committee could propose something and that would pass, where’s the democracy in that?” he asked.

“There appears to be some people walking the line of territorial marking in this scenario, which is regrettable.

“If the majority in an area wish to use their particular language on signage there isn’t a problem, but if it’s a couple of people that decide they want to do it and they reach the 15 per cent what about the other 85 per cent who don’t want it?

“What’s wrong with the policy we have? It’s successful, it works.”

SDLP councillor John Boyle reiterated that the new policy was for the promotion of all languages, not just Irish.

He concluded: “Of course my party colleagues and I are fully supportive of all efforts to promote the Irish language. However there are opportunities for other languages to be promoted as well.”

Members voted in favour of the final Dual Language Street Naming Policy document, as well as the approval of council’s Formal Consultation Report and updated Equality Impact Assessment Report, with nine members voting for it and three against.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.