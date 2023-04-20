Tickets flying out for this year’s City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival

A firm favourite every year, the Jazz Hubs will return in 2023 to Bennigan’s Bar, The Playhouse and The Great Hall in Magee. Revellers will have the opportunity to relax, unwind and enjoy an authentic jazz experience in a number of idyllic and atmospheric settings.

Bennigan’s Bar, situated on John Street, will host an extensive and impressive line up of artists over the course of the weekend. Famed for its weekly jazz programme, multiple acts will perform daily including the Phil Robson Trio, the Hannes Riepler Trio and the Darren Beckett Trí. Jack McHale’s Blues Experience will take to the stage as well as the Joan Talbot & Jazz Gazette, the Meilana Gillard Quartet featuring Joel Frahm and The Men Who Knew Too Much. And if that wasn’t enough, Open Stage Jam Sessions will take place throughout the festival where local artists can bring their own instruments and create some new tunes with other jazz enthusiasts.

A remarkable line-up of performers will take to the stage of The Playhouse with a range of ticketed events taking place from Thursday 27th until Monday 1st May. Top jazz acts including the Michael Barkley Quartet, Paul McIntyre & Special Guests and the John Street Quintet will play across the festival with both daytime and night time gigs.

The Jive Aces who have arrived back in the city for the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival 2015 and will performing to capacity audiences throughout the annual May Bank Holiday Weekend event. Full details of the programme of events organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council are available at www.cityofderryjazzfestival.com. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com

You can catch acts such as the Magee University Jazz Band in the festival’s third Jazz Hub in the Ulster University campus, as well as Lewis Smith, the Richard Wilson Trio and the Michael McDowell Sextet.

Another programme highlight, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council will host a fundraising event, An Afternoon with the Mayor & The Jive Aces on Friday 28th April at 2pm in the stunning Guildhall. Ticket holders will enjoy the big band sound of the electric Jive Aces with all proceeds going to the Mayor’s chosen charity.

Mayor Sandra Duffy encouraged everyone to come along and enjoy the incredible Jive Aces while raising important funds for her chosen charity, First Housing Aid and Support Services.

“I cannot wait for this year’s City of Derry Jazz & Big Band festival; it is a calendar highlight and the atmosphere across the city is amazing. I am delighted to bring my own event to the programme of listings this year and raise some much-needed funds for my chosen charity, First Housing Aid and Support Services.

“It is a homeless charity with funds going directly to those who need it here in the North West. I’d love you all to come along and support, while enjoying the brilliant sounds of The Jive Aces – I will see you all on the dance floor!”

The 22nd City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival will take place from 27th April until 1st May 2023. Welcoming more than 70,000 revellers over the bank holiday weekend, artists and performers from all over the world will fill venues across the Walled City with lots of entertainment for everyone.

Tickets for all events can be purchased at www.cityofderryjazzfestival.com/tickets