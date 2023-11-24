News you can trust since 1772

Tickets on sale soon for Mrs Brown's Boys return to Derry Forum

The Award-Winning Brendan O’Carroll and Mrs. Brown’s Boys have today announced that the Irish tour of ‘Mrs Brown D’Live Show’ will take place in Winter 2024.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:20 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 10:20 GMT
The tour will include dates at the Millennium Forum from 18th to 21st November 2024. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 1st December from Ticketmaster.

Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Live Show production next year will see them perform in some venues and cities that they haven’t played in for many years. Mrs. Brown’s Boys promises to take audiences on an exhilarating and side-splitting adventure. Brendan O’Carroll said: “It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever written. Even I laugh and I know what’s coming next!”

Mrs. Brown’s Boys success has been nothing short of incredible. Voted the No. 1 Sitcom of the 21st Century, awards include 5 BAFTAs, 4 National Television Awards, 3 TV Choice Awards, 4 IFTA awards, 3 TV Times Awards as well as RTS, TRIC and National Comedy Awards. BBC ONE series All Round to Mrs. Brown’s continues to achieve record breaking viewing figures and Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Day and New Year’s Day TV specials also returned for the festive period dominating ratings once again. Most recently D’Mini Series aired on both BBC One and RTE One with viewing figures again breaking records and has been shortlisted for the upcoming TV Choice Awards

It is also a ratings smash across the globe. Mrs. Brown’s Boys live show has broken box office records across the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Tickets are on sale this Friday 01 December at 9am via www.ticketmaster.ie

