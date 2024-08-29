Time is running out to win a Hyundai i30 N-Line with Buncrana Golf Club's ‘Drive It Home Draw’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Time is running out to get tickets for the Buncrana Golf Club ‘Drive It Home Draw’, which has a top prize of a new Hyundai i30 N-Line.

The popular draw is raising funds for the refurbishment of the Clubhouse at Buncrana Golf Club. Tickets, which have been selling fast, are available from any committee member or online at www.driveithomedraw.ie.

Buncrana Golf Club’s ‘Drive It Home Draw’ takes place this Saturday, August 31 from 8pm in O’Flaherty’s Bar, Buncrana. All welcome.

Following the draw, a free event will be held at O’Flaherty’s Bar with Irelands ‘number one Bruce Springsteen tribute band’ playing at 9.30pm.